Chris Pincher’s conduct in 2019 did not require “formal disciplinary action”, Dominic Raab has said.

The deputy prime minister spoke to the media on Tuesday (5 July), on the same morning that former civil servant Simon McDonald said Downing Street needs to “come clean” about the allegations.

“Just to be clear, there was a complaint made by someone that worked with him about inappropriate behaviour,” Mr Raab said.

“It came back and did not recommend formal disciplinary action.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.