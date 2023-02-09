Divisions over same-sex blessings ‘run deep’ in Church of England, archbishop says

Blessings for same-sex couples in the Church of England have been welcomed as a “moment of hope” but with a recognition that “divisions run deep” on the issue.

It is expected that by summer people in same-sex civil partnerships or marriages will be able to go to Anglican churches and receive a blessing to celebrate that relationship.

A motion on the proposals was voted through by the Church of England’s General Synod on Thursday, following a marathon eight-hour debate spanning two days which heard multiple opposing views.

