Children scream as teacher’s boyfriend hijacks class to propose to her

A second grade teacher and her class were in shock as her boyfriend ends the class story time with a romantic twist.

Austin served as the reader for his girlfriend Rachel’s second grade class, who host mystery reader sessions every Friday where parents, grandparents, older siblings and school staff visiting and read a story of their choice.

With permission to film the session under the guise of content to share with the community from the principal, he read a story he created himself from elementary school, weaving the story into his proposal.