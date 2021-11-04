Police in Western Australia have released the audio of the moment they found missing four-year-old Cleo Smith after she disappeared from a campsite some 18 days previously.

Police officers can be heard saying: "We’ve got her, we’ve got her," while another officer asked her name, and Cleo replies: "My name is Cleo."

A 36-year-old man has been arrested at around the same time as local police found Cleo alone in the house in Carnarvon.