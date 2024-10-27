Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:00
Watch: London Eye takes backward spin in extremely rare move to mark end of British Summer Time
The London Eye has marked the end of British Summer Time and the clocks turning back by taking a rare backwards spin.
The landmark usually runs clockwise, but for just the second time since the landmark was erected in 2000 it turned anti-clockwise for around 30 minutes from 8.15am on Sunday (27 October).
It marked the switch from British Summer Time to Greenwich Mean Time and it is the first time the cantilevered observation wheel has run in reverse since 2019 – when it also marked the clocks going back.
Every year clocks go back an hour at 2am on the last Sunday of October, and when the clocks change, so does the UK’s time zone.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
01:02
Geordie Greig announces Brick by Brick Campaign’s new target
32:06
Kemi Badenoch discusses how she’ll stand her ground if elected
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:23
Chris Hoy opens up about terminal cancer diagnosis in emotional video
00:19
Chris Hoy makes first TV appearance since revealing terminal cancer
01:45
Serena Williams reveals grapefruit-sized cyst removed from her neck
00:51
Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:51
Awkward moment Robbie Williams forgets words to own song on The Wheel
00:51
Strictly’s Chris McCausland opens up on ‘hell’ week amid exit fears
00:56
Perry’s mother retells ‘premonition’ conversation with late star
00:46
Nicole Scherzinger says she is ‘heartbroken’ over Liam Payne
00:56
Prince William inspired by Princess Diana to end homelessness
00:26
Sarah Ferguson shares powerful mental health message
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
00:24