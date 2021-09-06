CNN’s Jim Acosta called Fox News' Tucker Carlson a "human manure spreader" for floating a "race-baiting conspiracy theory" that the Biden administration was relocating Afghan refugees to swing states in order to help Democrats win future elections.

"Over on Fox, human manure spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race-baiting conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being sent over to this country in order to change the outcome of elections," Acosta said.

Acosta accused Carlson and top Republican figures of posing a threat to American democracy, citing the MAGA riot at the US Capitol on January 6.