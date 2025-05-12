This is the moment five men were arrested off the Australian coast after New South Wales police seized over a tonne of cocaine from a vessel.

Officers intercepted the boat nine nautical miles off Nambucca Heads on May 9, allegedly finding over 1,000 bricks of cocaine.

Two men were arrested onboard, and three more in a vehicle near South West Rocks.

The drugs, worth an estimated AU$623 million (£301m) could account for over a million doses.

Police were tipped off after a suspicious cash purchase of a 13m cruiser. All five were refused bail at Parramatta Bail Court yesterday (Saturday, May 10) and will appear in court on July 15.