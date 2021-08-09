Footage shows Colombia’s Navy intercepting a semi-submersible vessel off the Pacific Coast on Saturday and seizing 2 tons of cocaine in a major drug bust.

Authorities found 102 sacks with 2,039 packages of the drug in the 15-metre vessel, which was off the coast of southwest Colombia, heading towards Central America.

The people found onboard the craft are seen lined up against a wall. They were two Colombian nationals and a foreigner, said Colombian Rear-Admiral Orlando Cubillos, commander of the Poseidon task force against drug trafficking.