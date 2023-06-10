Moment missing children rescued from Colombian jungle after plane crash

Four children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle in Colombia after a small plane crash have been rescued by authorities.

Footage posted on Friday, 9 June, by the Colombian air force shows the youngsters being airlifted to safety in the middle of the night.

The children went missing after a small plane carrying six passengers and a pilot crashed on 1 May,

The pilot declared an emergency due to an engine failure and the aircraft fell off radar

Three adults were killed and their bodies have been found.