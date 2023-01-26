Moment truck smashes into police station in Colorado

Surveillance footage captures the moment a driver rammed his truck through the lobby of a police station in Colorado on Wednesday, 25 January.

Police say a suspect intentionally drove through the Grand Junction Police Department building.

Nathan David Chacon, 45, has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, attempted assault, and reckless endangerment.

“The Grand Junction Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” officials said.

No injuries were reported.

