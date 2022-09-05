Priti Patel tells MPs to ‘shut up’ as she pays tribute to Boris Johnson

Priti Patel told MPs interrupting her in the House of Commons to “shut up” as she was paying tribute to Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister.

The home secretary reminisced about serving during Mr Johnson’s premiership before being interrupted by jeering MPs across the dispatch box.

The outgoing prime minister will be succeeded by newly-elected Tory leader Liz Truss, who secured 81,326 votes whilst her opponent Rishi Sunak gathered 60,399 in a ballot of party members.

Mr Johnson is expected to give a speech ahead of visiting the Queen on Tuesday 6 September.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.