Nadine Dorries has suggested the Commonwealth Games are “not a vanity project” amid the cost of living crisis.

The culture secretary suggested the UK should be proud of “picking up the baton” when it was dropped elsewhere in the world.

“It is not a vanity project Kay, come on,” Ms Dorries said, when asked by Sky News presenter Kay Burley if “£778 million should have been spent” on the Games.

“There has been nothing as big as this in this country since 2012 and the Olympics, it’s a really important day,” she added.

