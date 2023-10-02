Conservative London mayor candidate Susan Hall shocked those at the Tory party conference when she accidentally almost told people she was going to be London’s first female Labour mayor.

Ms Hall, was giving a speech at the annual conference on Sunday, when she made the unfortunate gaffe.

In her speech, she said: “I will be sitting at my desk in city hall as your first female Labour. No not Labour.”

Her comments were met by shouts from the audience as she realised her mistake.

Ms Hall added: “Never Labour. Your first female London Mayor. Thank you everybody.”