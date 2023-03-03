Constance Marten and Mark Gordon remanded in custody after body of baby found

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been remanded in custody charged with manslaughter after their newborn was found dead.

The court heard that remains of the infant were found in a plastic bag underneath nappies in an allotment shed.

Police arrested the couple in Brighton after they were spied in Brighton by the public after a lengthy search for them across the UK.

They appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court accused of three charges including concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.