Hapless thief pretends his arm is shotgun as he attempts to rob betting shop

A hapless thief used the sleeve of his jacket to make it look like he was carrying a weapon as he robbed a Coral shop in St Leonards, East Sussex, on 2 January.

Kenneth Brown, 56, used a handwritten note to threaten bookmakers, demanding that they hand over cash or he would “blow their heads off.”

Staff withdrew £130 from a cash register and handed it over to Brown.

On Monday, 6 February, Brown was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to one count of robbery at Lewes Crown Court.

