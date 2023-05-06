Hundreds attend Edinburgh anti-monarchy protest on day of coronation

Hundreds of anti-monarchy activists took to the streets of Edinburgh today (6 May), to protest in favour of abolishing the royal family.

The protest aligned on the day that King Charles III’s coronation was held, with SNP, Green and Independent Edinburgh councillors all in attendance.

They marched from the National Museum of Scotland up to Calton Hill bearing placards and staying loud, despite the day’s poor weather.

In a 2022 poll by British Future thinktank, only 45 per cent of Scottish people were in support of the royal family.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.