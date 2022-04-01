Millions of people across the UK are feeling the impact of an unprecedented rise in energy costs, as a host of other bill hikes take effect to plunge the nation into a cost of living crisis.

Friday 1 April marked the beginning of a £700-a-year rise in energy costs, as the price cap jumped by 54 per cent.

Despite a bleak outlook, some support is available - both from the government and suppliers - to help customers keep energy prices as low as possible.

