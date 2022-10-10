Cost of living crisis could affect renters, Martin Lewis warns

The cost of living crisis could be bad news for those living in rental homes, financial expert Martin Lewis has warned.

Speaking while hosting Good Morning Britain, the MoneySavingExpert.com founder and journalist explained that those who own homes are not the only ones who could see costs going up.

"Many people who own properties have mortgages on them so their costs are going up, they'll want to pass them onto consumers," Mr Lewis said.

