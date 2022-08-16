Sir Keir Starmer has defended his proposals to freeze energy prices this winter, calling out the Tory party for its lack of plans to address the cost of living crisis.

The Labour leader said that wage stagnation was one of the factors behind his plans to freeze energy price rises in October and January.

A windfall tax on oil and gas companies would pay for the freeze.

“[To] the Tories challenging me - I’d say ‘Well where is your plan for this winter?’ because there isn’t one,” Sir Keir said.

