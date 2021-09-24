Experts warn Covid cases are set to spike in US again

Covid cases could be set to spike again in the US despite falling in relative terms since the beginning of September, with cases down on average by around 20,000 per day according to the seven-day tracker.

However, the northeast and south could be in for a surge in Covid infections once more – with the schools returning and colder weather likely to be big factors in influencing an increase in infection rates.

Dr Megan Ranney has warned that the US is “not out of the woods yet” despite almost two-thirds of the total population receiving at least one dose.