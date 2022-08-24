A boy who died three days after testing positive for Covid likely had an undiagnosed heart defect, an inquest has heard.

Jasper Bryan Cook, eight, woke up at home near Bradford in January with shortness of breath. He was rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest, where he died.

The inquest heard no medical cause of death was identified, but it was likely Jasper had an arrhythmia.

“One of the hardest things to accept is that we’ve got no answers for why this tragedy has occurred... Our world will never be the same again,” Jasper’s mother Kim said.

Sign up to our newsletters.