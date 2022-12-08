A rapper who bragged in a YouTube music video about scamming a Covid-19 relief program has been jailed.

Fontrell Antonion Baines, 33, known as “Nuke Bizzle”, of Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced on 7 December to 77 months in prison, and ordered to pay $704,760 in restitution to the California Employment Development Department (EDD).

Baines pleaded guilty on 11 July to one count of mail fraud and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

On 30 August, Baines pleaded guilty on August 30 to possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

