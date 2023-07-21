A crane crashed into New York City's iconic Brooklyn Bridge, cracking and splitting a steel beam on the landmark.

The crane was being transported on a barge passing through the East River. Despite the impact, the bridge hasn't sustained any structural damage.

The footage shows a barge passing under the bridge, seemingly getting the crane atop it caught on the track system underneath the significant landmark.

According to the Coast Guard Operations Unit, the damage was caused when "A crane barge was traveling underneath the bridge and a crane struck a track under the bridge".

The New York City Fire Department inspected the incident and concluded that the crane “Didn’t impact the integrity” of the bridge.