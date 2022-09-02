Cressida Dick ‘felt intimidated’ into quitting as Met Police chief

Dame Cressida Dick “felt intimidated” into quitting as the head of the Metropolitan Police and was effectively “constructively dismissed” from her role by the Mayor of London, a report has found.

The then commissioner of the UK’s biggest police force faced “political pressure” from Sadiq Khan, according to a review of the circumstances surrounding her resignation by ex-chief constable of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor.

But Mr Khan disputed the findings, saying the report by the former boss of the police watchdog Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) was “clearly biased and ignores the facts”.

