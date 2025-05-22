CCTV captured the moment a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the northern coast of Crete, Greece, on Thursday morning (22 May).

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) issued a tsunami warning, advising residents in Greece, Turkey, Italy, France, and Portugal to follow guidance from their local authorities.

Dramatic CCTV footage from a flour mill reveals the moment the quake hit. Machines are seen violently shaking.

The earthquake was felt across the Aegean Sea, including parts of Turkey and Israel.

Crete is a seismological hotspot. Most quakes are mild, but stronger ones – such as the deadly 2021 earthquake also centred near Crete – have caused damage in the past.