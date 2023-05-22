Moment sexual predator flees after attacking mother with noose in broad daylight

CCTV footage captures the moment a sexual predator fled the scene after attacking a mother with a noose in broad daylight in Leeds.

In May 2022, Ben Creek, of Britannia Road, Morley, targeted a woman returning from walking her child to school.

The disguised 30-year-old dragged the victim and choked her with a noose, but ran off after the victim fought back and a passer-by saw.

Creek pleaded guilty to sexual assault, attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle a person in order to commit an offence, indecent exposure, and outraging public decency.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

