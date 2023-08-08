Suspect throws elderly victim to ground before robbing money bag in Houston car park

A suspect threw an elderly victim to the ground in a Houston car park before robbing money he had just withdrawn from the bank.

Surveillance footage released on Monday (7 August) by the Houston Police Department shows the victim parking at a strip mall on the 9600 block of Bellaire Boulevard on the morning of 5 July.

The suspect is seen exiting a dark-coloured Ford Fusion and running up behind the victim, throwing him to the ground before taking a money bag and fleeing.

Police believe the suspect may have followed the victim from the Bank of America at 11288 Westheimer Road.