Suspect calls Uber to pick him up at crime scene after $8,600 robbery

A burglary suspect called an Uber to pick him up at a crime scene after thousands of dollars worth of plumbing tools were stolen from a Colorado business.

Wheat Ridge Police Officers said they responded to a burglary call at Blue Sky Plumbing last Thursday (4 January).

When officers arrived, they contacted an Uber driver waiting in the area who said he was picking up a man named Jose at Blue Sky Plumbing, and his passenger was walking to the car.

Officers intercepted the man and found a rucksack containing more than $8,600 worth of tools.

Police said they will recommend a felony theft charge and six misdemeanor charges.