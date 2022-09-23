Ring camera catches burglar in Cumbria breaking into pensioner’s home

A burglar in Cumbria was caught on a Ring camera entering a pensioner’s flat through her window.

John Donakey, 57, from St Helens, entered via a living room window whilst the homeowner, an elderly dementia sufferer, was asleep in her armchair.

Donakey was apprehended after the pensioner’s niece saw the trespasser from her Cheshire home on CCTV.

The previously-convicted burglar appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday, 22 September, after pleading guilty to nine counts of burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary, and has been jailed for four years.

