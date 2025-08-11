This is the moment a vigilante cyclist flings his bike in front of a car in an attempt to stop it driving through a no entry zone.

Michael van Erp, otherwise known by his online persona Cycling Mikey, was filmed by an onlooker on Sunday (10 August) attempting to stop a Fiat 500 driver trying to bypass roadworks the wrong way on Paddenswick Road in Hammersmith.

Footage shows a confrontation between the pair before the driver accelerates, with van Erp pushing his bike in front of the vehicle in an effort to stop it and the resulting crash scattering his possessions into the road.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said they have been made aware of the footage and are investigating.