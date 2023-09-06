Watch how convicted murderer Danelo Calvacante escaped from prison

Shocking new footage has shown Danelo Cavalcente's escape from a Pennsylvania prison by shimmying himself up a between two walls.

The criminal broke out of Chester County Prison, southwest of Philadelphia, by climbing between two walls and jumping onto the prison's roof from the exercise yard.

Cavalcante is thought to have escaped at around 8:50am on 31 August 2023 and is still on the run.

Police believe the manhunt is "wearing Cavalcante down" and are confident of finding him soon.

Cavalcante was in prison for life without parole for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão.