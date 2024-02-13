Dangerous drivers treat city centre roads like ‘race track’, shocking dashcam shows

These dangerous drivers treated city centre roads like a “race track”, shocking dashcam footage shows.

Seized dashcam footage shows the trio travelling at speeds over 100mph as they ignored red traffic lights and pedestrian crossings in Manchester.

April Farnworth, 27, Oliver Rothwell, 29, and Nabil Adil, 27, had met up at a car park in Manchester city centre before they set off to a car meet and photoshoot in Bolton, said Greater Manchester Police.

They can be heard laughing during the footage, released by police, as they regularly broke speed limits in residential areas.

They have now been banned from driving for 12 months.