Runner describes seeing escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife hours before arrest

Runner, Frank Noon, saw Wandsworth Prison terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife further down Thames hours before his arrest in Greenford.

Noon saw the 21-year-old “lying on his back” while he was running along the river.

“It was only when I saw him three hours later and he was wearing the same clothes that I thought that’s the same guy that’s weird,” Mr Noon told Sky News.

Khalife was tackled off his bike by a police officer on a canal towpath and then arrested, ending a 75-hour nationwide manhunt.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the former soldier was arrested by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer near Rowdell Road in west London just before 11am on Saturday (9 September) morning and is currently in their custody.