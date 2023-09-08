CCTV footage has captured the food delivery truck reportedly carrying terror suspect Daniel Khalife from HMP Wandsworth making its way along a busy London street.

The Bidfood delivery truck that Khalife, 21, strapped himself to was seen making its way down Upper Richmond Road.

Khalife can not be seen, though a picture shared by the Metropolitan Police appears to show a small strap hanging near the back of the lorry.

BidFood delivery since has confirmed one of its lorries had been used in the escape.

The new footage comes as police have warned Khalife may have already fled the country.