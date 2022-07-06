Boris Johnson is “hurting the country” by continuing in his position as prime minister, a Labour MP has said.

Darren Jones told the prime minister at the Liason Committee on Wednesday (6 July) it was “not brave” for him to carry on.

“This isn’t funny, it’s not a game, people are struggling across the country... In my view, you are hurting the country”, Jones said.

The PM’s leadership is in doubt after a string of resignations from ministers, including two cabinet ministers, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

