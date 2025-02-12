Murdered MP Sir David Amess’ daughter has spoken out as a damning report found vital chances to stop his killer were missed.

The Prevent Commissioner will review the programme’s interaction with Ali Harbi Ali, who killed Sir David, Home Office minister Dan Jarvis said today (12 February), as he promised support to the former MP’s family.

A review into the handling of Sir David’s murderer under the Government’s counter-terror programme Prevent found assessments were “problematic” and his case was closed too early, security minister Dan Jarvis has told MPs.

Ali Harbi Ali had been referred to Prevent seven years before he killed the veteran MP on October 15 2021, but his case was closed in 2016.