Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Here’s what to do if you’re stopped by a lone male police officer

02:42

Eliza Ketcher | 1674327469

Here’s what to do if you’re stopped by a lone male police officer

The Met Police has promised a thorough review of the force’s culture to “root out” corrupt, abusive and misogynistic officers such as David Carrick.

Former PC Carrick admitted to 49 offences across his two decades of service, including 24 counts of rape, making him one of the worst sex offenders in modern history.

The force ignored eight warnings about Carrick’s behaviour with prosecutors saying he exploited his status as a Met officer to abuse his victims.

Here’s what you can do if you’re approached by a lone male police officer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

02:11

Julian Sands: Air search continues for missing British actor in California

01:10

Nadhim Zahawi releases statement in response to tax affair claims

01:51

Rachel Reeves calls for Rishi Sunak to do ‘the right thing’ and sack Nadhim Zahawi

00:32

Labour calls for Nadhim Zahawi to be sacked after claims he paid a penalty to HMRC

Editor's Picks

02:14

Exclusive: Father of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten makes emotional plea for her return

11:18

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

01:57

Church of England formally apologises for ‘hostility and exclusion’ imposed on LGTBQI+ people

01:43

Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic vows to keep resisting Russia on two-year anniversary of imprisonment

More Editor's Picks

01:18

All the times New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern stood up to sexism

01:44

‘I am human’: Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand

00:34

Ukraine interior minister among at least 14 killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv

01:32

PMQs best moments: Starmer clashes with Sunak over ‘lethal’ NHS crisis and police ‘failings’

On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

More On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

03:38

Why did Just Stop Oil throw paint on a Van Gogh? | You Ask The Questions

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

07:58

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

07:54

Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions

07:05

What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions

06:42

What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

04:02

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

03:26

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin

03:17

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:27

Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’

More Binge or Bin

02:16

Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin

11:01

Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

07:49

The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

14:26

Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:25

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:21

Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people

01:26

Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

Sport

02:00

‘I’m really blessed’: Jurgen Klopp reflects on 1000 games as Liverpool boss

01:35

Antonio Conte praises Spurs performance despite 4-2 defeat to Man City

01:23

Premier League: Pep Guardiola questions desire of Man City players after 4-2 win vs Spurs

00:54

Former Tottenham and Portsmouth footballer Anton Walkes dies in boat crash aged 25

More Sport

01:33

Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conference

01:04

Usain Bolt is missing more than $12.7m from investment accounts, say lawyers

00:40

Man United v Crystal Palace: Erik Ten Hag ‘disappointed’ with conceded goal

01:00

Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea share first footage of new £89m signing training with teammates

Climate

02:49

Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month

00:56

Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano

00:47

‘Eco-champion’ pensioner celebrated for transforming disused Antrim land with 20,000 trees

00:31

Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather

More Climate

01:21

Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens

00:40

Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature

00:35

Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes

02:57

Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar

Culture

01:19

Brendan Fraser tells Graham Norton how The Whale helped him ‘appreciate’ struggles of obesity

00:33

Piers Morgan calls Madonna a ‘grotesque trainwreck embarrassment’ after world tour announcement

01:35

Only Murders in the Building: Huge Hollywood star joins Paul Rudd in cast for season three

01:29

Ed Sheeran stayed with Jamal Edwards’ mother for a week after SBTV founder’s death

More Culture

01:38

Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks to feature on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album

00:41

Jennifer Coolidge debuts on TikTok with amusing ‘poem’ and A-list cameo

11:18

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:33

Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash musician David Crosby dies aged 81

Lifestyle

00:49

Celebrations kick off in London’s Chinatown ahead of Lunar New Year

00:56

Irish president suggests schools should avoid setting children homework

01:19

King Charles III to break from tradition for upcoming coronation

01:35

Mel B recalls ‘embarrassing’ encounter with Prince William at Buckingham Palace

More Lifestyle

00:33

Stacey Solomon says midwife has urged her to 'calm the hell down' before baby comes

01:35

Jennifer Lopez says she had 'a little PTSD' about marrying Ben Affleck

00:37

Google parent company Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers

00:33

King Charles tours Kellogg's HQ to mark brand's 100th anniversary

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in