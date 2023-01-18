Davos: World ‘flirting with climate disasters’, says UN secretary-general

Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, has warned that time is running out to get serious about climate change.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Guterres said the world is “flirting with climate disasters”.

“Every week brings a new climate horror story, greenhouse gas emissions are at record levels and growing,” he said.

“The commitment to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees is nearly going up in smoke. Without further action, we are headed to a 2.8 degree increase and the consequences - as we all know - would be devastating.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.