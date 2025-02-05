Moment US army helicopter wreckage pulled from river after DC plane crash

Investigators pulled the destroyed wreckage of a US Army helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet out of the Potomac River, newly-released footage shows.

Footage released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday, 4 February shows a team searching last Friday for the combined flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk involved in the 29 January mid-air collision.

The removal comes as officials say they have recovered the remains of 55 of the 67 victims from the crash close to Reagan National Airport near Washington DC.