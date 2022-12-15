Children can be heard crying in a “distress call” a French charity says was sent from migrant boat that sank in the English Channel in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 December.

Utopia 56 said it received a WhatsApp call from a man in distress in the early hours of Wednesday.

In this audio, a man can be heard pleading for assistance for “children and family” in the small boat.

“We don’t have anything for this, for feeling safety. Please help me bro, please please please. We are in the water, we have a family,” he says.

Sign up to our newsletters.