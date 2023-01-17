Moment oil tanker explodes in Thailand, killing at least one

At least one person died and four were injured after an oil tanker exploded at a dockyard in central Thailand on Tuesday, 17 January.

Seven people were unaccounted for, according to a report in the Bangkok Post citing comments made by provincial governor Somnuk Promkaew.

The explosion occurred during welding, according to the governor.

Footage shows the moment of the blast from the ‘Smooth Sea 22’ before thick smoke billows into the sky.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.