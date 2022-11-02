Delta flight fills with smoke before making emergency landing in Albuquerque

A Delta Air Lines flight filled with smoke as it made its way from Atlanta to Los Angeles, forcing an emergency landing in Albuquerque.

This footage shows the scene as a reported engine failure sent smoke flowing through the cabin on Tuesday, 2 November.

FAA public affairs specialist Donnell Evans said flight 2846 landed safely at Albuquerque International, CBS reported.

One passenger who tweeted they had been aboard the Boeing 757 at the time said the crew were “amazing and made everything as smooth as possible.”

