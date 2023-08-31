Passengers stretchered off Delta flight after severe turbulence from Milan to Atlanta

Footage shows passengers being stretchered off an Atlanta-bound Delta flight after the aircraft hit turbulence.

Eleven people were taken to hospital after the flight, carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members, from Milan experienced “severe turbulence” northeast of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It was unclear what injuries those on board sustained, but footage taken from inside the aircraft showed people wearing neck braces and others with bandages on their heads.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.