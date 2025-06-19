A Democrat lawmaker posted a disturbing ad depicting a non-white citizen being kidnapped by Republicans, captioned, “Trump’s America.”

California Rep. Eric Swalwell posted the ad, made by Progress Action Fund, to X on Wednesday (18 June). The video shows a white man and a non-white woman talking outside before the woman is suddenly grabbed by masked men meant to resemble ICE agents.

The man demands answers, and is confronted by a lawmaker who says, “I’m your Republican Congressman. Now that we’re in charge, we’re rounding up illegals.”

When the man angrily responds that the woman was born in the US, the lawmaker replies, “I don’t care, she looks like one of them.”

The Republican then promises that the woman will have “lots of company” in the El Salvador prison she’s going to.

The ad closes with a purported quote of Donald Trump’s from an April 14 visit with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele: “The homegrowns are next.”