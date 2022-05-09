Dennis Waterman: TV star dies aged 74

Television star Dennis Waterman has died at the age of 74, it has been announced.

Waterman found fame as detective sergeant George Carter in The Sweeney, Terry McCann in Minder, and Gerry Standing in New Tricks.

As well as acting, Waterman had a keen interest in music and released several albums.

A statement from his family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain, on Sunday afternoon, with Pam by his side."

