White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took aim at Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott over their actions regarding migrants and the southern border.

Ms Jean-Pierre criticised the Repulican governors in light of their decision to put migrants on buses and planes, sending them to Massachusetts, Washington D.C., and Chicago and luring them under false premises of benefits.

“These were children, they were moms, they were fleeing communism. And what did governor DeSantis and governor Abbott do to them? They used them as political pawns, treated them like cattle in a cruel, premeditated political stunt," Ms Jean-Pierre said.

