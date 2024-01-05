DeSantis deflects gun control question day after Iowa school shooting

Ron DeSantis deflected a question on gun control from an Iowa resident just one day after a school shooting in Perry.

The Republican presidential candidate was asked what he would do about America’s “problem” with guns if he was to take office.

He was holding a campaign event 40 miles away from Thursday’s shooting at Perry High School.

“I think the student in Perry, he was not even eligible to have a firearm. So the question is, how did he get that?” Mr DeSantis responded, before criticising the media for “ignoring” some shootings.

“On stuff like Chicago, and some of this inner-city stuff, they get a slap on the wrist.”