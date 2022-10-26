Lincoln Project ad accuses Ron DeSantis of ‘tyranny’ over voter arrests

American political action committee The Lincoln Project has taken aim at Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, in their latest ad shared on social media.

“Ron DeSantis proudly restricted voter rights in Florida. His elections police force arrests people he doesn’t want to vote,” the video’s narrator claims.

The group, formed in 2019 by former and current Republicans, aimed to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump in 2020.

Mr DeSantis is accused of “tyranny” for using “fear and intimidation against voters he doesn’t like.”

