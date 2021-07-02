A Loughborough University student has designed a potentially life-saving device that can stop blood loss from knife wounds.

Joseph Bentley’s creation uses pressure to prevent bleeding and targets areas of the body that are usually hard to treat, such as those in the abdomen and groin.

He has named the device “REACT”, which stands for “rapid emergency actuating tamponade” and envisages it to be used by first responders at the scenes of knife crime.

Bentley says the device is quicker and more effective than the traditional method of wound packing.