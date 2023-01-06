Martin Lewis has urged Britons to check if their direct debit payments are correct by using his “is your direct debit right?” online calculator.

The MoneySavingExpert suggests using the tool if payments have gone up.

Users input their yearly energy usage and can find out if they are paying too much - or the correct amount - for their region.

Lewis says that if the calculator shows the user is paying too much, they can get in touch with their energy firm and ask them to justify the price rise - and to reduce it.

